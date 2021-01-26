Priyanka Chopra's Sheer Turtleneck Is the Perfect Winter Wardrobe Refresh

The actress appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week.

By Kimberly Truong
Jan 26, 2021 @ 9:34 am
Advertisement

By this point in the winter — and especially in quarantine — figuring out what to wear usually involves the tried-and-true sweater that keeps you cozy even after countless washes. After all, staying warm and looking cute doesn't always go together.

But if you're in need of a winter wardrobe refresh, let Priyanka Chopra be your inspiration.

The actress made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a black sheer patterned turtleneck that's perfect for layering, and just fancy enough for a Zoom happy hour.

Chopra, who stars in movie White Tiger and has a memoir coming out next month, took to the Ellen show for a round of hot-seat questions — including her favorite Jonas brother to follow on TikTok.

"Oh that's an easy one — Frankie," she told DeGeneres. "He's everyone's favorite to follow on TikTok."

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About Racist Bullying She Experienced In High School

Just don't say that to Nick.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com