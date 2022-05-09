Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared the First Photo of Their Daughter in Honor of Mother's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just shared the first photo of their baby girl Malti Marie and reflected on their "rollercoaster" of a journey as new parents in honor of Mother's Day. In a sweet family photo posted to each of their Instagram accounts, Priyanka can be seen holding the couple's daughter close to her chest, while Nick gazes lovingly at their little one. Malti's face was covered in the snapshot for privacy, but her cute outfit (a tiny pink tulle dress and a matching bow headband) was on full display.

In Jonas's caption, he gave a shoutout to Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom, and also revealed that there is another reason to celebrate: their daughter is "finally home" after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he began his note. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."