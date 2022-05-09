Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shared the First Photo of Their Daughter in Honor of Mother's Day
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just shared the first photo of their baby girl Malti Marie and reflected on their "rollercoaster" of a journey as new parents in honor of Mother's Day. In a sweet family photo posted to each of their Instagram accounts, Priyanka can be seen holding the couple's daughter close to her chest, while Nick gazes lovingly at their little one. Malti's face was covered in the snapshot for privacy, but her cute outfit (a tiny pink tulle dress and a matching bow headband) was on full display.
In Jonas's caption, he gave a shoutout to Chopra on her first Mother's Day as a mom, and also revealed that there is another reason to celebrate: their daughter is "finally home" after spending more than 100 days in the NICU. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he began his note. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
He went on to reflect on the "challenging" first months as a father while thanking the medical staff at the hospital for his daughter's care. Nick continued his caption with a special message for his wife, writing: "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."
Priyanka shared the same message on her grid, but added at the end of her post, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️."
Back in January, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogate, and months later, it was announced that they named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas — a nod to Priyanka's Indian heritage.