Priyanka Chopra Hinted That She and Nick Jonas Were Expecting Months Ago

Two months ago, Chopra hinted she was "expecting" with a joke she made during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast — and it turns out, she wasn't joking after all. During the Netflix special, the actress poked fun at the Jonas family dynamics, before trolling viewers (present company, included). She first addressed Nick by saying, "I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet." Priyanka added, "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We're expecting…"