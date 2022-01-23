Priyanka Chopra Hinted That She and Nick Jonas Were Expecting Months Ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby news might've taken everyone by surprise, but the clues were there.
Two months ago, Chopra hinted she was "expecting" with a joke she made during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast — and it turns out, she wasn't joking after all. During the Netflix special, the actress poked fun at the Jonas family dynamics, before trolling viewers (present company, included). She first addressed Nick by saying, "I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet." Priyanka added, "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We're expecting…"
After a long pause, and catching all three brothers off guard, she finished her statement with the punchline: "To get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!" Nick looked relieved following his wife's response, and now it makes sense.
"Your face was really funny when I said that," Chopra told Jonas afterward, to which he replied, "Yeah, I was a bit concerned."
Priyanka and Nick announced that they welcomed their first child via surrogate on Friday (Jan. 21). "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they each wrote on their Instagram pages. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." They didn't share the baby's name or sex, but according to multiple outlets, the newborn is reportedly a girl.