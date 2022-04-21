Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Daughter's Name Has Been Revealed

It may have taken three months since their baby girl's arrival , but Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 's daughter's name has finally been revealed — and obviously, it's adorable.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January, named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. TMZ was the first to report the news, and also disclosed other details from Malti's birth certificate, including the exact date, time, and city she was born. Per the outlet, Malti arrived on Jan. 15 just after 8 p.m. in San Diego, while her name is common in India (where Priyanka was born) and has multiple meanings, such as "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight."