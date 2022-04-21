Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Daughter's Name Has Been Revealed
It may have taken three months since their baby girl's arrival, but Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter's name has finally been revealed — and obviously, it's adorable.
The couple, who welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January, named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. TMZ was the first to report the news, and also disclosed other details from Malti's birth certificate, including the exact date, time, and city she was born. Per the outlet, Malti arrived on Jan. 15 just after 8 p.m. in San Diego, while her name is common in India (where Priyanka was born) and has multiple meanings, such as "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight."
Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick confirmed the birth of their daughter on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they previously wrote in a joint statement.
Shortly after Malti's birth, a source told People that the couple was "beyond excited" to become parents and that they've "wanted a baby for some time." "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another insider added. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."