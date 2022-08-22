Celebrity Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Just Shared Rare (and Very Cute) Photos of Her Daughter Malti Marie was born back in January. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Gotham/GC Images Back in May 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the very first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie — and it's taken a few more months to get another peek at the little sweetheart. Today, Chopra shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram feed featuring her 7-month-old daughter, giving fans a delightful way to start the week. In the pair of photos, the mother-daughter duo enjoys a bit of quiet time on a porch. In true Hollywood fashion, Chopra doesn't give a full-on look at Malti, but it's enough to give JoBro fans enough to ooh and aah over. For the impromptu photo session, Chopra wore a white button-down top and olive green bike shorts. And while they didn't match exactly, Malti coordinated with her mother in a white outfit with a headband and anklets, which were featured in the second photo of the carousel, a close-up of Malti's feet. "Love like no other," Chopra captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji for good measure. Priyanka Chopra Says Her Perfect Jean Is One That Fits Her, Not The Other Way Around Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter (full name: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas) via surrogate back in January 2022. TMZ first shared the news and explained that Malti means "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight." "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the new parents wrote in a joint statement on Instagram earlier this year. While the new addition to the family came as a surprise to some fans, a source told People that the couple was "beyond excited" and "wanted a baby for some time." "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives," the insider said. "It is something they have both wanted." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit