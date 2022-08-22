Priyanka Chopra Just Shared Rare (and Very Cute) Photos of Her Daughter

Malti Marie was born back in January.

Christopher Luu
Priyanka Chopra Red Suit
Back in May 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the very first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie — and it's taken a few more months to get another peek at the little sweetheart. Today, Chopra shared a pair of snapshots on her Instagram feed featuring her 7-month-old daughter, giving fans a delightful way to start the week. In the pair of photos, the mother-daughter duo enjoys a bit of quiet time on a porch. In true Hollywood fashion, Chopra doesn't give a full-on look at Malti, but it's enough to give JoBro fans enough to ooh and aah over.

For the impromptu photo session, Chopra wore a white button-down top and olive green bike shorts. And while they didn't match exactly, Malti coordinated with her mother in a white outfit with a headband and anklets, which were featured in the second photo of the carousel, a close-up of Malti's feet.

"Love like no other," Chopra captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji for good measure.

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter (full name: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas) via surrogate back in January 2022. TMZ first shared the news and explained that Malti means "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the new parents wrote in a joint statement on Instagram earlier this year.

While the new addition to the family came as a surprise to some fans, a source told People that the couple was "beyond excited" and "wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives," the insider said. "It is something they have both wanted."

