Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Purple Minidress Atop the Empire State Building

Purple is definitely Priyanka Chopra's color! The 34-year-old actress visited the Empire State Building yesterday to promote the second season of her hit TV show Quantico, and she looked simply stunning in a bold purple dress.

InStyle's August cover girl wowed as she posed on top of the N.Y.C. skyscraper. She wore a purple long-sleeve minidress with a high collar. Chopra paired the bold style with a pair of black over-the-knee boots and reflective Garrett Leight sunglasses. Her highlighted shoulder-length hair was worn loosely, and she opted for a striking purple lip color to pull the whole look together.

Chopra couldn't resist giving fans a close-up of her fall makeup look on Instagram. She shared a selfie from the outing, captioning it with lyrics from one of 2016's hit songs: "I took a pill in Ibiza... #purplehaze #falldaze."

I took a pill in Ibiza... #purplehaze #falldaze🍂🍁 🎼🎧🎤 A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:57am PST

So @animalleague and @buzzfeed made my day so bright with these beautiful rescue puppies.. Should this one be mine? She kept snuggling into my arms.. Like she needed to be protected.. A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 11, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

After she finished promoting Quantico, Chopra switched into another stunning lip color and spent the rest of the day snuggling with an adorable puppy. She shared a snap of herself with the little ball of fur, and she looks totally smitten. (And who wouldn't be?) Chopra captioned the image with, "So @animalleague and @buzzfeed made my day so bright with these beautiful rescue puppies.. Should this one be mine? She kept snuggling into my arms.. Like she needed to be protected.." Sounds like a perfect Friday to us!