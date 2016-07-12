Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Sporty Side in a Deep Navy Jumpsuit

InStyle's August cover girl Priyanka Chopra is no novice to fashion, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the actress hit the streets of New York in one of summer’s most beloved pieces: the jumpsuit.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old Quantico star demonstrated the power of no-frills styling and simply opted for a navy Sea jumpsuit with just a few chunky jewels. Her blush-toned pointed toe pumps gave the sporty one-piece a layer of femininity while she let her smile shine with a bold deep berry lip. So what’s so special about her blue ensemble? Chopra make sure to don a tailored version of the jumpsuit, one that hit right at the ankles and accentuated her waist thanks to a belted, cinched-in design.

Just last week, the Indian-born star dazzled in a seafoam Ulyana Sergeenko dress that showed off her enviable physique.

Talk about being the ultimate cover girl.