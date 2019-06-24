14 of Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Must-Haves for Summer 2019

From the "flowy, feminine" dress she's wearing to the JoBros track she has on repeat — these are a few of our July cover star's favorite things.

By Samantha Simon
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 @ 1:01 pm
Tarun Tahiliani sari. Photo: Robbie Fimmano/Walter Schupfer Management

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s style knows no bounds — culturally, geographically, or otherwise. So naturally, the longtime Bollywood star was pumped to put her East-meets-West aesthetic on display for our July cover shoot. She rocked a mix of her favorite Indian designers like Sabyasachi Calcutta and Tarun Tahiliani alongside pieces from American and European labels like J. Crew, Fendi, and Hermès, proudly proclaiming that she’s just as much “a jeans-and-T-shirt girl” as she is “a sexy sari siren.” Needless to say, Chopra Jonas executes both style personas flawlessly. 

We’re constantly inspired by our cover star, whether she’s shutting down a red carpet alongside hubby Nick Jonas or using her platform to champion her culture (“I really want to introduce it to the world in an adventurous way,” she says). So for our July issue, we asked her to tell us what inspires her. Keep reading for 14 of her current faves across the board, from her go-to accessories and beauty essentials to the JoBros banger she has on repeat. And for more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.

Signature Scent

"Fragrances from By Kilian."

Courtesy
Kilian Moonlight in Heaven eau de parfum; $295 available at bloomingdales.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Summer Staple

"Airy, flowy, feminine dresses from Jacquemus, Paco Rabanne, and Stella McCartney."

Courtesy
Paco Rabanne dress; $990 available at matchesfashion.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Island Getaway

"The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru."

Courtesy

Brow MVP

"Benefit Cosmetics' brow pencil."

Courtesy
$24 available at sephora.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Best Bag

"The Row's Margaux bag."

Courtesy
$2,990 available at barneys.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Go-To Cocktail

"Tequila with a splash of water and a wedge of orange on ice."

Courtesy

Complexion Pick-Me-Up

"Obagi Professional-C Serum."

Courtesy
$127 available at dermstore.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Everyday Jewelry

"My Chopard wedding band [top right], Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, and custom Sabyasachi mangalsutra [necklace].

Courtesy

Must-Have Mascara

"Marc Jacobs."

Courtesy
$26 available at sephora.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Shoe Obsession

"Jimmy Choo and [Christian] Louboutin."

Courtesy
Christian Louboutin pumps; $995 available at neimanmarcus.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Songs on Repeat

"'Sucker' by the Jonas Brothers and 'Be Mine' by Ofenbach."

Courtesy

Favorite Frames

"Oliver Peoples cat-eye style. And any John Lennon-inspired glasses."

Courtesy
$515 available at neimanmarcus.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Skincare Essential

"ZIIP Electric Facial Device [with Golden Conductive Gel]."

Courtesy
$495 available at ziipbeauty.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Binge-Worthy Show

"Queer Eye."

Courtesy
