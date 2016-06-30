Priyanka Chopra: "I've Never Dated"

Thomas Whiteside
InStyle Staff
Jun 29, 2016 @ 9:30 pm

Its hard to believe, but Priyanka Chopra, a one-time beauty queen and future bad-ass in a bikini (she plays the villian in 2017's Baywatch movie), doesn't date. 

Inside the August issue of InStyle, on newsstands July 8, the multitalented 33-year-old reveals many secrets to writer Veronica Chambers, but the most jaw-dropping has to be her answer to the seemingly simple question: Are you dating? 

"I've never dated," she says (pictured on our cover in a Gucci gown). "I've always been in relationships." She attributes this to the fact that dating as a concept doesn't really exist in India, where she grew up. "It's very different. You like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship," she says. "You're answerable to each other. Whereas the nonanswerability of dating, my god, I don't know if I would ever be able to." 

Don't worry Ms. Chopra, if/when you're ready, we're sure you won't have any trouble finding willing candidates.  

For more from the actress, including her answer to the question of whether she's in a relationship, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download July 8

