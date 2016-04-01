Priyanka Chopra: "I Never Thought of Myself as Beautiful"

This is not an April Fools' Day joke: Priyanka Chopra didn't always consider herself beautiful.

In this month's #innerstyle column, the star of Quantico and former Miss World tells I Am That Girl's Emily Greener that even today, looking back at pictures from her beauty pageant days, she sees a "gawky" 17-year-old. "I wasn't the prettiest girl in the room, but I learned to carry myself with confidence—that's how you make the best impression on people," she says.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra: "I Believe in a Woman Having Curves"

Still, that path to confidence wasn't easy. She's talked candidly about the bullying she experienced as a young girl, and how her father helped her overcome it. And now, she's using her fame to share those lessons her parents taught her to young women everywhere: "In New York, a 13-year-old Indian girl came up to me crying, saying to everyone nearby, 'This is where I come from,'" she recalls. "It's easy to forget that actors have the ability to instill a sense of self in viewers. That's the greatest compliment."

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Childhood Bullying

With local chapters around the country (and a vibrant online community), InStyle partner I Am That Girl empowers girls to improve the way they treat themselves—and one another. Sponsor a girl in your community by signing up at iamthatgirl.com.