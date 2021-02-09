The Royal Family Just Welcomed a New Member
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their first child.
The royal family is welcoming another member this week. Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew's daughter and Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, welcomed a son with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9. The royal family's official social media account broke the news.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," the post reads.
They went onto say that the baby "weighs 8lbs 1oz," and that the entire family is thrilled about the new arrival.
"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the post continues.
On her personal Instagram, Eugenie shared a photo of her and her new baby holding hands.
Queen Elizabeth also has another great-grandchild on the way. Princess Anne's daughter Zara is also expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall.