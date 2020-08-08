Princess Eugenie Celebrates Beatrice's Birthday with an Unseen Photo on the Eve of Her Big Sister's Wedding
Beatrice secretly married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month.
As Princess Beatrice turns 32 years old today (August 8), the birthday wishes have been rolling in from the royal family — including a sweet tribute from her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.
On Saturday, Eugenie shared a never-before-seen selfie of the pair the night before Beatrice's secret wedding to Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, which took place at Windsor Castle in July. "Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea 🐝,” she wrote alongside two photos — including one of the sisters preparing for Bea's big day and a throwback shot of them in matching floral dresses.
“Here we are on the eve of your wedding," she added. "Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. #happybirthday 🥳🎉🥳🎉." Trading in her hair srunchie for a tiara during the actual ceremony, Beatrice stunned in the same headpiece Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.
The Queen was among the first to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday. "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday," the @theroyalfamily Instagram account captioned a sweet snap of the royals at Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster, adding cake and balloon emojis.
Meanwhile, Bea's mom, Sarah Ferguson, got a bit more emotional with her birthday message. Posting a photo of a young Beatrice, she wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet." She signed off, "Your ever loving and devoted Mum."
RELATED: Princess Eugenie Wrote the Most Touching Tribute for "Beautiful Big Sister" Princess Beatrice
It's unclear how Beatrice plans to celebrate her 32 years on earth, but as of two week ago, she and Mapelli Mozzi took an impromptu honeymoon to France. The couple decided to pack up and road-trip across the English Channel, according to the Mail on Sunday, but a "longer, more luxurious" trip is planned for this month on Kenya's Lamu Island, where Edoardo's family owns a house.