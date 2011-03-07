Princess Diana's Wedding: Then and Now

Mar 07, 2011 @ 4:56 pm
Princess Diana's Wedding
Princess Diana's Wedding
The dress! The shoes! The bouquet! With so much attention devoted to Kate Middleton's top-secret "I do" style we're reminded of another certain princess's walk down the aisle. We asked Preston Bailey, the celebrity event designer behind Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's regal affair, to revisit Princess Diana's wedding photos for a 21st century update on the 1981 event.
Mario Testino/Clarence House Press Office via Getty Image,Lichfield/Getty Images, Courtesy John Labbe
Kate Middleton - Princess Diana's Wedding Album - Diana's dress - Preston Bailey
The Gown
David and Elizabeth Emanuel's puff-sleeve ballgown caused a stir and set the trend for '80s brides. While fashions have since changed, certain elements remain en vogue.

Preston's Pick
"This Oscar de la Renta dress mimics the voluptuous sleeves and A-line shape of Diana’s famous dress without weighing down the wearer with excess fabric and frills," says Bailey.
Press Association via AP Images, Courtesy Oscar De La Renta
Kate Middleton - Princess Diana's Wedding Album - Diana's shoes - Valentino
The Shoes
Intricate bridal lace adorned Princess Diana's romantic flats.

Preston's Pick
"Today, designers are going over-the-top with lace, using it in fabulous and innovative ways," describes Bailey. "These Valentino shoes are absolutely breathtaking and I would love to see Kate take her wedding fashion in this couture direction."
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, Courtesy Valentino
Kate Middleton - Princess Diana's Wedding Album - Diana's bouquet
The Bouquet
David Longman of the Worshipful Company of Gardeners designed a free-flowing arrangement of three orchid varieties for Diana's walk down the aisle.

Preston's Pick
"I would love to see the cascade bouquet reinvented with a more modern silhouette," says Bailey of his plush rose and orchid design.
Press Association via AP Images, Courtesy John Labbe
Kate Middleton - Princess Diana's Wedding Album - Diana's wedding party
The Wedding Party
Diana’s five attendants of varying ages wore fresh wreaths of mixed wildflowers.

Preston's Pick
"Kate could reinterpret the headpieces with more decadent flowers like calla lilies in an overall asymmetrical form," adds Bailey.
Lichfield/Getty Images, iStock Photo
Kate Middleton - Princess Diana's Wedding Album - Diana's cake - Westminster Abbey
The Cake
At the last royal wedding, guests were served a traditional white cake.

Preston's Pick
In contrast, Bailey hopes for a bold confection: "I have always been inspired by the geometric yet classic floors at Westminster Abbey. I would love to see the versatile pattern interpreted in the wedding cake design." We'd say Pink Cake Box's crystal-embellished design fits the bill!
AP Photo/Press Association, Courtesy Pink Cake Box, POOL PHOTO/Getty Images
