Princess Diana's Wedding: Then and Now

2 of 6 Press Association via AP Images, Courtesy Oscar De La Renta

The Gown

David and Elizabeth Emanuel's puff-sleeve ballgown caused a stir and set the trend for '80s brides. While fashions have since changed, certain elements remain en vogue.



Preston's Pick

"This Oscar de la Renta dress mimics the voluptuous sleeves and A-line shape of Diana’s famous dress without weighing down the wearer with excess fabric and frills," says Bailey.