Princess Diana's Most Iconic Style Moments

Princess Diana holds a special place in the hearts of people around the world, and her iconic style continues to captivate audiences to this day. She’s graced the cover of People 57 times—more than anyone in the history of the magazine. And though royal comparisons can be made (see: Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s top twinning moments), the Princess of Wales had a fashion sense all her own.

Although 20 years have passed since Diana's tragic death, her signature sartorial flair remains a classic.

VIDEO: Princess Diana's Iconic Style Moments

Celebrate the late royal's life by revisiting her most iconic style moments, below.