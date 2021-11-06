Twitter Is Losing It Over The Crown's Recreation of Princess Diana's Revenge Dress
Princess Diana had many iconic fashion moments over the years, but without question, the dress she wore following her separation from Prince Charles was one of the most talked-about outfits of all time. Coining the term "revenge dress," Diana stepped out in a form-fitting LBD that hit just above the thigh and featured an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline while attending a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens back in June 1994 — the same exact night Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair with Camila Parker-Bowles during his marriage to Diana.
Now almost thirty years later, The Crown is revisiting this look in the show's upcoming season, and they were spot-on with their recreation. This week, Elizabeth Debicki, who will portray the late royal in season 5, was spotted filming the well-known appearance, and in photos from set, she wore a very similar version of Diana's plunging Christina Stambolian dress.
Naturally, the internet went wild with side-by-side comparisons.
Per People, Diana changed her outfit for the gala last-minute after it was leaked to the press that she was going to wear a Valentino dress to the event. She ended up opting for the famous black number, which had been in her closet for three years as it was regarded as "too daring."
"She decided that she was going to fight back, and she decided that she would chose a dress that she had previously rejected as being a little too much," explained costume designer for the Broadway musical Diana, William Ivey Long. "And she would put that on and go out on the town." Talk about making a statement without saying a word.