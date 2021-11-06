Twitter Is Losing It Over The Crown's Recreation of Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

Princess Diana had many iconic fashion moments over the years, but without question, the dress she wore following her separation from Prince Charles was one of the most talked-about outfits of all time. Coining the term "revenge dress," Diana stepped out in a form-fitting LBD that hit just above the thigh and featured an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline while attending a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens back in June 1994 — the same exact night Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair with Camila Parker-Bowles during his marriage to Diana.