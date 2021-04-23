Former White House Photographer Says Princess Diana Was "Blushing" as She Danced With Neil Diamond
John Travolta wasn't the only famous face that got to dance with Diana.
The most memorable photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's 1985 visit to the White House may be the iconic shot of Diana dancing with John Travolta, but People reports that the actor wasn't the only celebrity that got a turn on the dancefloor with the people's princess. Pete Souza, the former White House photographer, shared a photo of Diana dancing with crooner Neil Diamond, saying that he remembered that she was "visibly blushing" during the dance.
Then-President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan invited an A-list crew to the event, which had Diana and Charles rubbing shoulders with Diamond and Travolta as well as Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood, Joan Collins, and David Hockney. Souza said in his photo of Diana's dance with Diamond, she looks flushed, but notes that in person, it was even more visible.
"The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil," Souza captioned the photo. "In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red but in the moment it was even more obvious."'
Souza also added that the military band played a few of Diamond's songs, including "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," and that he sang along as he danced with Princess Diana.
"My recollection–and I can't be sure this is correct–is that he continued singing this song as he danced with her," he wrote.
In a prior post, Souza shared that Diana danced with many of the guests that night — but not Charles.
Diana also danced that night with President Reagan, Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood and Neil Diamond," he wrote. "She did not dance with Prince Charles."