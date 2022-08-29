Princess Diana's Close Friend Says She "Never Wanted to Divorce Prince Charles"

Lady Di's spiritual healer opened up on the anniversary of Charles and Diana's divorce.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on August 29, 2022
Diana Princess of Wales
Photo: Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

August 28 marked the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's divorce. And while the occasion seems like a strange moment for reflection, the late princess's spiritual healer, Simone Simmons, spoke to The Mirror and revealed that during their conversations together, Diana actually said that she didn't want to divorce Charles.

Simmons explained that even after everything — Panorama interview and all — Diana never wanted to not be Charles's wife. In fact, after the interview, Diana called her and was "blubbering" the entire time.

"The day afterwards? Yes," Simmons says of Diana's feelings of regret. "Then, when the queen wrote to her and demanded they get a divorce, she was blubbering on the phone, and I went over to calm her down. She said, 'Simone, I never wanted to divorce Charles. I always loved him.'"

According to Marie Claire, Simmons and Diana first met in 1993 and while some may consider the friendship to be strange, they were best friends and spoke on the phone "for hours."

"Yes, I'm a very odd person for some people to think of as Diana's best friend," she said, according to The Telegraph. "But at least I'm honest, I'm sincere, and I would never put her wrong. I was very privileged to have such an amazing best friend."

She went on to say that after the Panorama sit-down, she told Diana that she'd made a "prat" of herself, which the princess agreed with.

"Oh God, you made a real prat out of yourself. But not only that — what about the children?" Simmons recalls saying. Diana simply responded, "I didn't think."

Simmons also shared that she believed Diana to be naive and "not emotionally developed." Instead, she was more focused on the good in people and wanting to bring harmony and unity to the world, evidenced by her humanitarian work.

