Princess Diana's Brother Shared a Rare Photo From Their Childhood
Charles Spencer's previously unseen photo shows the late princess with her arm around his shoulders.
Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, has shared a rare photo of the late royal from their childhood.
On Saturday, he tweeted a photo of the two of them as children, showing Diana in a gingham dress with her arm around his shoulders.
The previously unseen photo comes as Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, has demanded an inquiry into a notorious BBC interview Princess Diana had given to reporter Martin Bashir in 1995. At the time, Bashir had ordered a BBC graphic designer to mock up fake bank statements that gave the impression people close to the Spencer family were selling stories to newspapers, convincing Charles to introduce him to Diana, and subsequently securing the interview.
Bashir was cleared of wrongdoing in 1996 after an internal investigation, and BBC has apologized, though Charles has rejected that apology.
"When the BBC say they’ve ‘apologised’ to me, what they’ve apologised for is showing me false bank statements relating to a lesser, unrelated, matter," he said. "They haven’t apologised for the fake bank statements and other deceit that led to me introducing Martin Bashir to my sister."
In a series of tweets about the matter on Sunday, Charles wrote, "Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how the @BBCPanorama with my sister came about. While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview, what I only found out 2 weeks ago, thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up."
Earlier this year, he also honored his late sister on the anniversary of her tragic death, tweeting a photo of the Spencer family flag at half-mast, writing, "My first family duty on 31 August. Never forgotten."
The photo was taken at Diana's family home, Althorp House in Northamptonshire, England, which has been in her family for more than 500 years and is currently the home of her brother and his family. It is also the site of the late princess’s grave.