The BBC Is 27 Years Late With Its Apology for That Princess Diana Interview

It's just too little too late.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Princess Diana Red-and-White Hat 1983
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles are finally getting their apology for the controversial 1995 BBC Princess Diana Panorama interview — only (sarcasm) 27 years later. BBC Director General Tim Davie issued a statement after Harry and William's former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer (aka Miss Tiggy Legge-Bourke), won her defamation case on Thursday, which she filed over claims made that she and Charles had an affair.

"Following publication of the Dyson Report last year we have been working with those who suffered as a result of the deceitful tactics used by the BBC in pursuit of its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales for the Panorama program in 1995, including the matters that were mentioned in court today in respect of Miss Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Mrs. Alexandra Pettifer," the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. "The BBC has agreed to pay substantial damages to Mrs. Pettifer and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize publicly to her, to The Prince of Wales [Charles], and to the Dukes of Cambridge [William] and Sussex [Harry], for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives."

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly in Trouble For Traveling in a Helicopter Against Queen Elizabeth's Wishes

The statement continued, apologizing for a lack of fact-checking (or correcting). "It is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath of the programme when there were warning signs that the interview might have been obtained improperly," Davie said. "Instead, as The Duke of Cambridge himself put it, the BBC failed to ask the tough questions. Had we done our job properly, Princess Diana would have known the truth during her lifetime. We let her, the Royal Family, and our audiences down. Now, we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained I have decided that the BBC will never show the program again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters."

The video in question was a sit-down between Princess Di and reporter Martin Bashir, in which she spoke about her eating disorder and doomed marriage with Charles. It was later revealed by an independent investigation done by British Supreme Court Judge John Dyson in 2021 that the BBC "fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency." Despite apologizing, the BBC shared that it does plan to keep the program in its records and potentially use it for "journalistic purposes."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie 2019 Royal Tour of South Africa
Prince Harry Talks To Archie About "Grandma Diana"
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything "The Crown" Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Kate Middleton Blue Coat Dress and Prince William Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinating Outfits on Commonwealth Day
Prince William Tusk Awards
Prince William Is Being Criticized For Saying War Is "Alien" in Europe
Princess Diana
The BBC's 1995 Princess Diana Interview Was Obtained by "Deceit"
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021
An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship
Princess Diana Prince William LEAD
Prince William Made a Rare Statement About Princess Diana's Infamous BBC Interview
Princess Diana wearing a tiara
11 Surprising Facts About the Most Iconic Royal Tiaras
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Kate Got the Ring, but Meghan Got the Watch
Why Kate Got Diana's Ring, but Meghan Got Her Watch
Princess Diana LEAD
Princess Diana's Brother Shared a Rare Photo From Their Childhood
Princess Diana
An "Extraordinarily Rare" Portrait of Princess Diana Is Going On Display For the Very First Time
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Everything We Learned During Oprah's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview
Princess Diana & Prince Charles
Princess Diana Wanted to Back Out of Her Wedding to Prince Charles But Her Sisters Stopped Her
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship