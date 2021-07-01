Prince William and Prince Harry Unveil the Princess Diana Statue Together
Today would have been her 60th birthday.
Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, are putting aside any reported tension to honor their mother, the late Princess Diana. Kensington Palace is unveiling a statue of Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. Designed by Pip Morrison and sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, the palace announced that it would commission a memorial back in 2017, with a joint statement from Harry and William.
"It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K and around the world with a permanent statue," it read. "Our mother touched so many lives."
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, today's event was an intimate gathering. Meghan Markle stayed in California to care for her new daughter, Lilibet, and Kate Middleton was also not present. According to previous reports, Prince Charles was also not in attendance. Vanity Fair noted that he'd skip the unveiling to avoid opening "old wounds."
According to a press release from Kensington Palace, the statue is engraved with an excerpt from "The Measure of A Man," which was featured in the late princess's memorial service in 2007.
Photos of the unveiling show the two brothers smiling together as they walk through the gardens then standing solemnly in front of the statue.
The statue shows Diana wearing a skirt and button-down top standing beside three young children.