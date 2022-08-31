Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and while the world may be honoring her memory publically, Prince William and Prince Harry are planning to spend the day privately with loved ones.

According to a royal source, William will reflect on the anniversary with wife Kate Middleton and their three children as they settle into Adelaide Cottage, People reports. The family of five only recently made the move from Kensington Palace in London to their new home in Windsor, and they'll likely spend the day preparing for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to start at a new school together in the coming weeks.

For his part, Prince Harry will reportedly mark the day by spending time with his wife Meghan Markle and two children at their home in California. While it's unknown exactly what the Sussexes will do to commemorate Harry's mother's death, the prince recently revealed he plans to "share" Diana's "spirit" with his kids, Archie and Lilibet.

"I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it," Prince Harry shared during a speech for his charity Sentebale. "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."

Prince William also opened up about what August 31 means to him when speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in May 2021. In his speech, the Duke of Cambridge remembered Scotland as the place where he learned of his mother's passing.

"In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest," William said at the time. "I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."