Prince Charles Reportedly Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding
"She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point."
Princess Diana’s astrologer, Penny Thornton, shared a heartbreaking detail that the late royal revealed about her relationship with Prince Charles.
In ITV’s new docuseries The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Thornton said, “One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her.”
"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise,” Thornton continued. “He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."
The revelation was so upsetting that the princess considered calling the wedding off entirely. "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point,” Thornton revealed. “She thought about not attending the wedding."
This was hardly the first red flag for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage. During the couple’s engagement interview, Charles famously countered a reporter’s assumption that the pair was “in love” with a telling remark: “whatever ‘in love’ means.”
Both parties were ultimately unfaithful — which Diana discussed in her explosive 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir.
“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana said in regard to Charles’s affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Diana also admitted to having an affair with former cavalry officer James Hewitt, revealing that she was "in love" with him.
The following year, in 1996, Diana and Charles finalized their divorce after 15 years of marriage.