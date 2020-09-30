Meghan Markle's Approach to Royal Life "Parallels" Princess Diana's, 'The Crown' Creator Says
They both "struggled to fit in."
The comparisons between the late Princess Diana and the wives of her sons Prince Harry and Prince William have been non-stop since their respective wedding days. But, it's not just their fashion that they have in common. According to Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, Meghan Markle in particular has some other similarities that go far beyond her outfits.
“When you see a beautiful young princess struggling to find love and acceptance within the family, the parallels are obvious and the parallels write themselves,” he told Vanity Fair. “If you come into [the royal family] with any agenda for yourself—or if you come in and connect with the public in a way that threatens to change the way that the royal family connects with the public—that’s something that doesn’t particularly sit comfortably for either side.
He went on to add that being a new member of the royal family, requires a person to do only what is asked of them. ″Really, the only version of events that works is if somebody comes in and becomes invisible, and just sort of knuckles down to a lifetime of agreeable supplicancy to the duties of the crown. Diana struggled to fit in with the institution in a way that it’s impossible not to see the parallels with Meghan Markle and Harry. So the story feels both incredibly vivid historically, but also it really shines a lot of lights on where we are now," Morgan claimed.
The Crown will be introducing Diana, played by Emma Corrin, during its fourth season. Already we've seen sneak previews of all of the looks and the resemblance is uncanny.