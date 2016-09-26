A Look Back at Princess Diana's Royal Tours of Canada

Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying their first trip to Canada since the birth of their children, 3-year-old Prince George and 16-month-old Princess Charlotte. It’s a major event for the young royals, as well as the family as a whole, but the royal family’s visits to Canada are actually drenched in tradition, which dates back to the 18th century. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's most recent Canadian tour also harkens back to the late Princess Diana’s many trips to the North American country.

Though nearly 20 years have passed since the Princess of Wales’s tragic passing, Diana still holds a prominent place in the hearts and minds of Great Britain. Her memory has yet to fade, thanks in part to her family’s efforts to preserve her decades-long legacy.

In moments both fashionable and charitable, the royals’ trip abroad echoes the late princess’s presence in Canada. In fact, Prince William once stood in Princess Charlotte and Prince George's shoes—the 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge traveled with his family, Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Harry, on a royal tour of Canada back in 1991.

Now it's Prince William's turn to show his children around the country and introduce them to the rigors of royal duty. Though the royal tots seem to be enjoying their time abroad (they've already received several sweet gifts!), the duke and duchess’s trip is surely a bittersweet one for William. Princess Diana would certainly be very proud of her eldest son and his beautiful family.

Scroll below for a look back through Princess Di’s memorable moments abroad.