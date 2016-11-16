Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Looks Will Soon Be on Display at Kensington Palace

To honor the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic 1997 death, Kensington Palace, where Kate Middleton and Prince William reside, will host an exhibit showcasing the best of the late royal’s coveted looks, according to an official press release. Dubbed “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” the show, which opens in February 2017, will reportedly include not just Diana’s own memorable looks, but 500 years worth of archive items pulled from the Dukes of Devonshire.

“The exhibition will bring together an extraordinary collection of garments, ranging from the glamorous evening gowns worn on engagements in the Eighties, to the chic Catherine Walker suits that made up Diana’s working wardrobe in the Nineties,” the statement read. “The Princess’s relationship with her favorite designers will also be explored through a display of some of their original fashion sketches, created for her during the design process.”

The 2-year-long, surely jaw-dropping display will include Diana’s most precious gowns, like the blue velvet Victor Edelstein gown she wore to the White House in 1985, when she shared a dance with John Travolta that same evening. “Everything Diana wore was closely scrutinized, and the exhibition will explore how she navigated her unique position in the public eye: learning to use her image to engage and inspire people, and to champion the causes she care about,” exhibit organizers said.

In addition, the arrangement will also include a blue Emanuel suit she wore for a visit to Venice in 1985, along with a blush-tone Emanuel blouse she wore in a portrait photographed by Lord Snowdon in 1981.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

See the frocks below—and mark your calendars: “Diana: Her Fashion Story” opens on Feb. 24 at Kensington Palace.