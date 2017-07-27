26 Time Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Were Style Twins (Plus Shop Their Looks!)

Getty
Allison Taylor
Jul 27, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

A true fashion icon, Princess Diana shaped the look of the late '80s and early '90s with her signature style—and in fashion, what goes around comes around. 20 years later, it’s no surprise that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has pulled a page (or a whole chapter) from her celebrated mother-in-law’s book.

In anticipation of The Story of Diana, an upcoming two-part special from People and ABC, we've culled the best of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s twinning moments. The best news? We may not all have a royal allowance, but it's possible to dress like a princess—or a duchess—anyway, thanks to the modern miracle of online shopping. Scroll down to get inspired and shop their looks.

The Story of Diana: Part One airs Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET and The Story of Diana: Part Two airs Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Diana's Iconic Style Moments

1 of 26 AbacaUSA; Mario Testino

Engagement Photos

In their 2010 engagement photo, Kate Middleton and Prince William struck a very similar pose to that of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. Both princesses-to-be showed off the same dazzling 18-carat sapphire diamond ring.

Try It: Lafonn Three Stone Ring, $270.

Advertisement
2 of 26 Corbis; AP Phot

Wedding Day

On July 29, 1981, a 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer wed Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral. She wore a dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel for her historic walk down the aisle. Thirty years later, Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011 in an Alexander McQueen dress by Sarah Burton.

Try It: Jesús Peeró Chantilly Lace Mermaid Dress, $4,410.

3 of 26 Rex USA (2)

Casual in Khaki

Princess Diana paired a neutral pant and blazer while en route to shop at Harvey Nichols in 1995. Ten years later, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the streets of London in similar khaki and white ensemble.

Try It: Croft & Barrow Tapered Chino Pants, $20.

Advertisement
4 of 26 AP Photo; Rex USA

Blazers and Jeans

Princess Diana attended a polo match in 1988 casually attired in jeans and a blazer. Years later while visiting Alberta, Canada, in July 2011, Kate looked chic in a similar combo wearing a Smythe blazer and J. Brand jeans.

Try It: Smythe Dutchess Blazer, $595. J. Brand 811 Ankle Skinny Jeans, $158.

Advertisement
5 of 26 ZumaPress; Getty Images

The Royal Navy

Kate Middleton mirrored Princess Diana's double-breasted navy ensemble on June 25, 2011, when she visited the Victoria Barracks in Windsor, England, to attend a medal parade for the Irish Guards in an Alexander McQueen coat.

Try It: Ralph Lauren Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $698.

Advertisement
6 of 26 Getty Images; Bauer-Griffin

Pretty in Pink

While visiting British troops in 1995, Princess Diana wore a Jackie O.-inspired pink suit by Gianni Versace, and in May of 2012, the Duchess wore a rose pink dress by Emilia Wickstead and L.K. Bennett heels to a garden party held at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Try It: Tahari Skirt Suit, $97.

Advertisement
7 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Princesses Pay Respect

In 1996, Princess Diana visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, in a white headscarf. Similarly, in September 2012, Kate covered up with a white scarf while visiting a mosque in Malaysia.

Try It: Modal Silk Blend Scarf, $30.

Advertisement
8 of 26 Bauer-Griffin; Rex USA

Gorgeous in Green

Kate Middleton chose a green coat dress and black belt by Emilia Wickstead in 2012 to present Irish Guard soldier with shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day in Aldershot, England. Years earlier, Princess Diana wore a V-neck wrap dress in another festive shade of green.

Try It: ASOS Wrap Front Dress with Lapels, $49.

Advertisement
9 of 26 Rex USA; Bauer-Griffin

Dove Gray Doubletake

Diana wore a white sheath dress and dove gray coat to a wedding in 1989, and Catherine chose a strikingly similar ensemble when she attended the Order of the Garter service in 2011 in an embroidered coat by Katherine Hooker.

Try It: Missguided Long Sleeve Maxi Duster Jacket, $51.

Advertisement
10 of 26 Splash News; Getty Images

Black and Blue

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant as she gave her first public speech at EACH's Treehouse Children's Hospice in Ipswich, England. The look was a nod to both her mother-in-law and her mother, Carole, from whom she borrowed the sapphire Reiss dress.

Try It: Topshp Blazer Dress, $100.

Advertisement
11 of 26 Globe Photos;Getty Images

Radiant in Red

During her tour of Canada, Duchess Catherine channeled the late Princess Diana with a red coat dress by Catherine Walker at the Calgary Zoo.

Try It: Le Suit Skirt Suit, $120.

Advertisement
12 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Striking in Chiffon

Princess Diana chose this strapless chiffon dress by Catherine Walker in 1987 for the Cannes Film Festival (and again for the 1989 London opening of Miss Saigon!). Kate wore a similar look when she made an appearance at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in 2011 in a pale lavender Alexander McQueen gown.

Try It: Jenny Yoo Mira Chiffon Gown, $285.

Advertisement
13 of 26 Getty Images; WireImage

Ahoy Royals!

In honor of Wimbledon's signature color, The Duchess of Cambridge chose a sailor-inspired white Alexander McQueen dress in 2012 when she attended the tournament, mirroring Princess Diana's nautical sweater and ankle-length skirt combination.

Try It: J.Crew Tippi tie-neck sweater, $90.

Advertisement
14 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Blue Stunners

Dressed in a cerulean blue, one-shoulder Versace gown, Princess Diana attended a benefit dinner in 1996 in Sydney, Australia. Ten years later, the future Duchess of Cambridge opted for a lighter shade, arriving at the Boodles Boxing Ball in London in an aqua blue halter jersey dress by BCBG Max Azria in June 2006.

Try It: Katie May Crepe Gown, $295.

Advertisement
15 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Ski Bunnies

Princess Diana (in 1986) and Kate Middleton (in 2005) both chose to keep warm on the slopes in red puffer jackets and practical head gear.

Try It: Canada Goose Camp Down Jacket, $550.

Advertisement
16 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Feather Fascinators

Keeping with the English tradition of fabulous fascinators, Duchess Catherine followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by wearing a feathered hat to a wedding in 2006. Diana was seen similarly accessorized while at an event in Pembrokshire in 1981.

Try It: Magid Feather Headband, $38.

Advertisement
17 of 26 Getty Images (2)

Black Hats, Red Blazers

Princess Diana wore a festive, red coat and black hat on Christmas Day in 1993, while Kate celebrated another special occasion at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006 in the same color combination.

Try It: August Hats Camellia Wide Brim Hat, $60.

Advertisement
18 of 26 Getty Images; AbacaUSA

Black and White

Princess Diana arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in 1990 wearing a chic black and white skirt suit. In 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge mirrored her in a military-inspired ensemble by Alexander McQueen while visiting a community center in Birmingham.

Try It: Dream Kylie Midi Skirt, $110.

Advertisement
19 of 26 Bauer-Griffin; Getty Images

Gray Ladies

Princess Diana looked regal in a one-sleeved gray gown. Kate wore a similar look in November 2011 in a one-shoulder chiffon and satin dress by Jenny Packham for the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal reception at St. James Palace.

Try It: Alfred Sung One-Shoulder Shirred Chiffon Gown, $200.

Advertisement
20 of 26 Splash News; Getty Images

Wedding Day Designers

Both ladies stepped out in black gowns made by the same designers who created their wedding dresses! Diana wore Elizabeth and David Emmanuel to a fundraiser at the Royal Opera House in 1981. Thirty years later, Kate looked chic in an Alexander McQueen number at the Night of Heroes awards show at London's Imperial War Museum in December 2011.

Try It: Hayley Paige Occasions Strapless Satin Trumpet Gown, $298.

Advertisement
21 of 26 Bauer-Griffin; Globe Photos

White Hot

Both royal ladies looked polished in their white two-piece sets. Princess Diana paired her look with cap-toe heels, while Middleton opted for a more casual twist with tan and navy shoes.

Try It: Veronica beard Carlyle Blazer Dress, $417.

Advertisement
22 of 26 Rex USA; Getty Images

Coordinating Couples

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked almost identical to his parents while attending a charity dinner for 100 Women in Hedge Funds at St James' Palace in 2011. The Duchess stunned in a red Belulah London gown.

Try It: Lulus Maxi Dress, $78.

Advertisement
23 of 26 Getty

Laced Up

The royal ladies showed us that navy can be just as elegant as black, especially in lace fabrics.

Try It: Eliza J Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $158.

Advertisement
24 of 26 Getty

Tickled Pink

Princess Diana and Kate proved that head-to-toe pink is totally adult territory. Both ladies stunned with long-sleeve dresses and coordinating hats.

Try It: Lark & Ro Flutter-Sleeve Dress, $60.

Advertisement
25 of 26 Getty

On the Spot

Middleton channeled Princess Diana's polka-dot look during a tennis match for Wimbledon 2017. 

Try It: Adrianna Papell Polka Dot Dress, $67.

Advertisement
26 of 26 Getty

In My Shoes

In 1997, Princess Diana made a speech in navy Superga sneakers. And Kate seems to be a fan, too. Twenty years, later she wore the same shoe in white.

Try It: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $65.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!