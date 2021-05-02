Princess Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her New Birthday Portrait
She just turned six.
Just when you thought Princess Charlotte couldn't get any more adorable, her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of the little royal for her sixth birthday — and she looks cuter than ever.
Ahead of their daughter's special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a candid snap of Charlotte smiling wide for the camera while wearing a sweet floral dress with a Peter Pan-style collar. In the photo, Charlotte looks so grown up with her long blondish brown hair left down loose and tousled to the side, rather than pulled back like in years past.
Like Prince Louis's third birthday snapshot, Kate Middleton took the official portrait of Charlotte outside the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England, where they've been spending the majority of quarantine.
Earlier this week, the public got another glimpse of the young princess alongside her brothers — Prince George and Prince Louis — in rare video footage shared in celebration of her parents' 10-year wedding anniversary. In the short clip, Cambridges are seen laughing on the beach, chasing each other through fields, playing on a see-saw in their backyard, and roasting marshmallows.