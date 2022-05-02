Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in Her New Birthday Portraits

Ahead of their daughter's seventh birthday today, Kate Middleton and Prince William released new photos of Princess Charlotte over the weekend, and in the snapshots, the young royal looks just like her dad. Posing in a field of bluebell flowers near the her family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Charlotte coordinated with the backdrop in a soft blue cable-knit sweater layered over a white collared shirt with blue polka dots. She finished off the look with navy pants and wore her long brown hair down and styled straight.