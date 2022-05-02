Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in Her New Birthday Portraits
Ahead of their daughter's seventh birthday today, Kate Middleton and Prince William released new photos of Princess Charlotte over the weekend, and in the snapshots, the young royal looks just like her dad. Posing in a field of bluebell flowers near the her family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Charlotte coordinated with the backdrop in a soft blue cable-knit sweater layered over a white collared shirt with blue polka dots. She finished off the look with navy pants and wore her long brown hair down and styled straight.
The Cambridges' new dog, Orla, a cocker spaniel adopted by the royals following the death of their beloved pup Lupo, made an adorable appearance in one photo. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement on Sunday, adding that Kate was the one who took the portraits.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, the proud parents aptly captioned the sweet snapshots, "Seven tomorrow! 🎂"
Royal fans couldn't get over Charlotte's strong resemblance to William in the photos. "William's mini me," wrote one well-wisher, while another commented, "She looks soo like William!!" A third added, "I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad."
At seven years old, Charlotte is already an avid horse rider, ballerina, and according to her mom, a gymnast. "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," Kate said during an interview back in 2020. See, royals really are just like us.