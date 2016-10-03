See All of Princess Charlotte's Sweetest Camera Moments to Date

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Oct 03, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Princess Charlotte may have only been born a little more than a year ago, but the youngest royal, daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, has already captured our hearts. Currently on a royal tour through Canada with her parents and older brother Prince George, we're getting more Charlotte press than we can handle! (Just kidding, the more of the little princess in our lives, the better.) The royal family arrived in Canada on Saturday, looking adorable in all shades of blue, and will continue their weeklong visit in Canada's British Columbia and Yukon.

Here, we've rounded up some of the best and cutest Princess Charlotte photos, from her birth and christening to the British royal family's first foursome Christmas card, and now their first full-family royal tour.

Scroll through for precious pictures of Princess Charlotte and watch her grow up right before your eyes!

1 of 15 Chris Jackson/Getty

May 2, 2015

Princess Charlotte makes her official debut on the day of her birth, wrapped in a white blanket and held by her mother, Kate Middleton. 

2 of 15 Julian Parker/UK Press

May 2, 2015

Here, a small glipse of the little princess's face, as she left the hospital with her parents. 

3 of 15 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

May 2015

Mom (and photographer) Kate Middleton snapped this adorable photo of Prince George kissing his newborn sister. 

4 of 15 Chris Jackson/Getty

July 5, 2015

Kate Middleton pushed Princess Charlotte in a silver cross pram, as the family left her christening ceremony last summer. 

5 of 15 Chris Jelf/Kensington Palace

December 18, 2015

The royal family debuted their first holiday card as a foursome, featuring George in his signature knee-high socks and Charlotte looking much bigger than when we last saw her over the summer.

6 of 15 John Stillwell/WPA Pool

March 3, 2016

The family released a series of photos from their ski holiday in the French Alps back in March of this year. Here, Charlotte smiled for the camera, looking happy with her father Prince William. 

7 of 15 Press Association Images/Sipa USA

April 21, 2016

Princess Charlotte sits on the lap of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, next to her brother and surrounded by her cousins and aunts and uncles (the Queen's other grandchildren and great-grandchildren) in a photo released in honor of her 90th birthday celebration.

8 of 15 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

April 2016

Mommy-photographer Kate Middleton is back behind the camera for this adorable photo shoot of Princess Charlotte, who smiled at her mother as she pushed a cart full of toy blocks.

9 of 15 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

April 2016

In the continued photoshoot by Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte struck an adorable pose, gazing out beyond the camera. 

10 of 15 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

April 2016

The royal version of "blue steel."

11 of 15 Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty

June 11, 2016

At the U.K.'s annual Trooping the Colour, a symbolic military ceremony, Princess Charlotte looked up at the planes flying past while sitting comfortably in her mother's arms.

12 of 15 Chris Jackson/Getty

September 24, 2016

The entire royal family arrived at the Victoria Airport in Victoria, B.C., Canada, each clad in a different shade of blue.

13 of 15 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

September 29, 2016

In an adorable mommy-and-me moment, Kate Middleton smiles at her daughter while at a children's party thrown for the royals during their trip to Canada.

14 of 15 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

September 29, 2016

Princess Charlotte happily pets a therapy dog at the garden party celebration for Canadian children of military families.

15 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage

October 1, 2016

The princess and her family waved goodbye at the end of their Royal Canadian tour. 

