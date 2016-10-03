See All of Princess Charlotte's Sweetest Camera Moments to Date

Princess Charlotte may have only been born a little more than a year ago, but the youngest royal, daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, has already captured our hearts. Currently on a royal tour through Canada with her parents and older brother Prince George, we're getting more Charlotte press than we can handle! (Just kidding, the more of the little princess in our lives, the better.) The royal family arrived in Canada on Saturday, looking adorable in all shades of blue, and will continue their weeklong visit in Canada's British Columbia and Yukon.

Here, we've rounded up some of the best and cutest Princess Charlotte photos, from her birth and christening to the British royal family's first foursome Christmas card, and now their first full-family royal tour.

VIDEO: Princess Charlotte's Sweetest Moments Caught on Camera

Scroll through for precious pictures of Princess Charlotte and watch her grow up right before your eyes!