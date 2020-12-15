Princess Beatrice Responded After Being Accused of Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown Rules
She and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen dining out in London.
Princess Beatrice has issued a response after being accused of flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules at a dinner out in London.
Last week, the princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were seen dining out with people from different households at a London restaurant. At the time, London was in the U.K.'s Tier 2 coronavirus guidelines, which advise against gathering with people not in your household.
Later, she posed for a photo with designer Peter Dundas.
However, a source told The Mirror that Princess Beatrice was attending a work meeting, which is allowed under the regulations, and that the dinner was "in compliance with all government guidelines."
“This was a midweek Wednesday evening, work related, business development dinner, it was held in compliance with all government guidelines, the dinner was held in the early evening and all parties left in good time before the government curfew," a spokesperson for Princess Beatrice and her husband told The Mirror. "Strict masks were worn in line with the government advice."
This year, Christmas is looking a little different for the royals, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. The Queen is set to not travel to Sandringham for the holidays for the first time in 32 years. Instead, she will be spending Christmas at her Windsor home.