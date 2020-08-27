Princess Beatrice Could Move Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Old Home at Kensington Palace
Nottingham Cottage is currently vacant.
The royal experts at Hello! think that there could be a major royal real estate move on the horizon. Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reportedly looking for new digs in the U.K. Currently, the two are on a mini honeymoon in France and the Amalfi coast, according to Marie Claire, but as soon as they wrap that up, they're eyeing a move to Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom home where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lived before they moved to Frogmore House.
Since the Sussexes decamped to Frogmore in March 2019, Nottingham Cottage has been empty, which makes the move an easy one for Beatrice and Edo. Plus, it's right next door to Ivy Cottage (seriously, the royals have an entire village of cottages), where Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, live together.
Before Harry and Meghan lived at Nottingham, it played host to another royal couple: Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Cambridges lived there for two years before they moved to Princess Margaret's old digs, Apartment 1A. In addition to the history that comes with Margaret, that apartment spans 20 rooms and four stories. Even with those over-the-top features, Vogue notes that there's IKEA furniture in the kids' rooms.