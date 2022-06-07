Prince William Is Reportedly "Wary" of Spending One-on-One Time With Prince Harry
While things seemed to be on the mend between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry (the video chats and Kate Middleton smoothing things over!), royal fans noticed that the once-inseperable siblings seemed to take great efforts to avoid each other at the queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. While it could just have been a matter of seating arrangements (well, and Buckingham Palace balcony rules), reports coming out of England say that William is intentionally maintaining some distance from his younger brother, because he's not sure what people will say if they're seen together. It could go either way, according to sources close to the royal family, so William just wants to make sure nothing gets blown up.
"Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterward," a U.K.-based source said to Page Six.
Reports also note that William and Kate were invited to Lilibet's first birthday celebrations, but had a prior engagement up in Wales, so they had to skip out. The Big Four didn't publicaly spend any time together, according to Marie Claire, but there's no telling if they managed to spend some quality time together behind closed doors.
Previous reports stated that William and Harry were "back on their old buddy terms," though it's clear that this past weekend didn't quite prove that. Recently, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's butler spoke out about Harry and William's rift, saying that their mother would never have allowed it.
"She'd be heartbroken," Burrell said. "It wouldn't have got as bad as this if she was still here. She'd have banged their heads together."