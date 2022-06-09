Prince William Went Incognito Selling Magazines to Help the Homeless

After the pomp and circumstance of the queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, Prince William was back at work — though this time around, it was less glamorous than his usual schedule of to-dos. According to People, William skipped out on his Saville Row tailoring and put on a red vest to sell the latest copy of Big Issue magazine on the streets of London. Usually, that duty goes to "homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt." William wanted to bring attention to those people, though he didn't want to bring any attention to himself in the process, so he put on the usual uniform that comes with the job — red vest and baseball cap — and went about his business.