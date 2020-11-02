Prince William Secretly Tested Positive for Coronavirus in April
Kate Middleton reportedly never contracted the virus.
New reports claim that Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 back in April but kept the diagnosis a secret from the public. According to sources for The Sun, "William was hit pretty hard by the virus." They also said that "at one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."
Apparently, because the diagnosis came so shortly after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive, the Cambridges didn't want to worry the public. "After seeing medics and testing positive, which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is," the source said, "William was determined it should be business as usual though."
According to two royal correspondents, The Daily Mail's Rebecca English and The Express' Richard Palmer, Kate Middleton and the children did not contract the virus. "KP have belatedly confirmed that Prince William did have coronavirus in April - Kate and the children did not," English wrote.
At this time, the palace has not confirmed anything via social media.