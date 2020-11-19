Prince William Made a Rare Statement About Princess Diana's Infamous BBC Interview
The BBC will investigate whether or not the princess was coerced into the tell-all interview.
Prince William has issued a rare statement, speaking out on the investigation into his mother Princess Diana's infamous 1995 BBC interview.
"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," he said in the statement. "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."
During the interview, Princess Diana dropped bombshell upon bombshell of revelations about her life in the royal family, discussing her bulimia as well as Prince Charles's affair with Camilla.
Last month, it was reported that BBC would investigate whether Diana was coerced into the interview under false pretenses by journalist Martin Bashir. Her brother, Charles Spencer, has rallied for an inquiry, and has spoken out about how Bashir, at the time, had a BBC graphic designer mock up fake bank statements that gave the impression that people close to the Spencer family were selling stories to newspapers, convincing Charles to introduce him to Diana, and thereby securing the interview.
Bashir was cleared of wrongdoing in 1996 after an internal investigation, and BBC has apologized, but Charles has not accepted the apology.
"When the BBC say they’ve ‘apologised’ to me, what they’ve apologised for is showing me false bank statements relating to a lesser, unrelated, matter," he said. "They haven’t apologised for the fake bank statements and other deceit that led to me introducing Martin Bashir to my sister."
"Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how the @BBCPanorama with my sister came about," he tweeted earlier this month. "While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview, what I only found out 2 weeks ago, thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up."