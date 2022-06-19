Prince William Shared a New Photo of Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis for Father's Day

They're all smiles.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 19, 2022
Kate Middleton Prince William
Photo: Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Ascot 2022

Kensington Palace gave everyone a gift for Father's Day this year: a new photo of Prince William and his children: Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis. People reports that the royal family shared a never-before-seen photo of the future king of England and his kids with a sweet message for everyone around the world that's celebrating Father's Day this weekend.

"Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" an Instagram caption reads. The photo may look familiar to die-hard royal fans that remember the Cambridges' trip to the Middle East back in 2021. The royal Christmas card and this year's Father's Day photo seem to pull from the same set of photos if everyone's wardrobe is any indication, though the latest release from the palace shows the family without Kate Middleton.

Last year, Kate and William visited Jordan, where Kate had lived for two years with her family when she was younger. William visited the country during a royal tour in 2018.

Last year, the Cambridges commemorated Father's Day with a sweet photo montage celebrating William, who also happened to be celebrating his 39th birthday last year. The tribute also included photos of Prince Philip and Prince Harry as well as a clip from Kate and William's wedding showing her father, Michael Middleton.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate and Carole Middleton
Kate Middleton's Mom Shared a Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photo
Kate Middleton LEAD
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest Zoom Call Revealed the Sweetest Design Detail
Prince William
Kensington Palace Just Released Three Adorable Photos of Prince William and His Kids for His Birthday
Cambridge Family
The Cambridge Family's 2020 Christmas Card Has Arrived
Kate Middleton Gingham Shirt Instagram
Kate Middleton's Latest Mom-Off-Duty Look Included an Essential Summer Classic
Kensington Royal IG
Buckingham Palace Released Never-Before-Seen Photos of George, Charlotte, and Louis
Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2022
Princess Charlotte Had the Sassiest Sister Moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Prince William - Social
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared a New Family Photo
Prince William Louis Trooping The Colour 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared New Photos of Prince Louis for His Birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton 10th Wedding Anniversary
Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared the Sweetest Photo for Their 10th Wedding Anniversary
Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos
Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos
Prince William Kate Middleton Belize Trip Pink Dress
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William Shared the Parenting Struggle He and Kate Middleton Face With Prince George
Princess Diana
The Palace Is Displaying a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana
Cambridge Christmas Card
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree