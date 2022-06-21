The Royal Family Celebrated Prince William's 40th Birthday With an Adorable Throwback

Prince William is officially 40 years old, and the royal family is celebrating accordingly. On Tuesday, the British royals' official social media accounts shared sweet tributes in honor of the prince's milestone birthday, which of course included a handful of adorable childhood throwbacks.

On Instagram, the royal family shared a series of photos captioned, "Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 🥳." Starting with a photo of William grinning during the queen's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the post also included a black-and-white photo of the prince as a toddler and snapshots of William and Queen Elizabeth throughout various stages of life.

The official account also posted on Twitter to celebrate Prince William, where it included a thread of facts for those who wanted to "learn more about His Royal Highness." The photos that followed included snaps of William as a baby in Princess Diana's arms, graduating from St. Andrews University, marrying Kate Middleton, and enjoying time with his three children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Louis.

Prince Charles and Camilla's official Instagram account, Clarence House, was sure to shout out Prince William, as well, by posting pictures of the birthday boy and his father "through the decades." In addition to a photo of Prince Charles holding his newborn son, the post showed the pair enjoying a ski trip and smiling on a farm.

"​​Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂," they captioned the post.