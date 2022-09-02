The Cambridges Will Reportedly Try to "Avoid" The Sussexes During Their Upcoming Visit to the U.K.

"They’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 @ 11:48AM
prince harry meghan markle kate middleton prince william
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges (or honestly, the Sussexes and most of the royal family) have been growing ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to step back from royal life in 2020. But apparently, tensions are now so high that Kate Middleton and Prince William will try their best to avoid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entirely during the couple's upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

Meghan and Prince Harry are set to visit the U.K. for a period of time to attend a string of charity events, and a royal expert claims watching their interactions with the royal family play out will be rather "interesting."

"It's going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they're gonna be playing royal hide and seek," Christopher Andersen, author of The Day Diana Died, told Us Weekly. "Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They're out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes' trip to Britain, but on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany."

Though the couples will eventually find themselves in the same place at the same time, Andersen warns not to expect much interaction. "They're going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school," he said.

The author added, "It's gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don't wanna see each other because everybody's worried about the [Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir]. Harry's book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Reportedly Has the Royal Aides "Worried" About What She Might Say
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton Waving Brandenburg Gate 2017 Berlin, Germany Visit
Kate Middleton and Prince William May Start Spending a Lot More Time in the United States
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Suits 2021 New York City Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Prince Charles and Prince Harry Tuxedos Smiling 2019 Premiere of "Our Planet"
Prince Charles Had an "Emotional" Meeting With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Black Coat One World Observatory
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen For the First Time Since They Stepped Away From the Royal Family
Meghan markle white pantsuit
Meghan Markle Wore a White Double-Breasted Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blue Dress Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee
meghan markle prince harry navy blue outfits
The 2025 Invictus Games Location Holds a Special Significance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Had Major Tension Way Before Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton Matched Her Polka-Dotted Gown to a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Were Reportedly "Blindsided" By Camilla's Future Title
Prince William Tusk Awards
Prince William Is Being Criticized For Saying War Is "Alien" in Europe
meghan markle prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared a Rare Public Kiss at a Weekend Polo Tournament
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He "Does Not Feel Safe" Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.
Prince William Prince Harry Meghan Markle Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Celebrated Kate Middleton's Birthday in the Most 2022 Way