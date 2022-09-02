The Cambridges Will Reportedly Try to "Avoid" The Sussexes During Their Upcoming Visit to the U.K.

It's no secret that tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges (or honestly, the Sussexes and most of the royal family) have been growing ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to step back from royal life in 2020. But apparently, tensions are now so high that Kate Middleton and Prince William will try their best to avoid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entirely during the couple's upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

Meghan and Prince Harry are set to visit the U.K. for a period of time to attend a string of charity events, and a royal expert claims watching their interactions with the royal family play out will be rather "interesting."

"It's going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they're gonna be playing royal hide and seek," Christopher Andersen, author of The Day Diana Died, told Us Weekly. "Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They're out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes' trip to Britain, but on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany."

Though the couples will eventually find themselves in the same place at the same time, Andersen warns not to expect much interaction. "They're going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school," he said.

The author added, "It's gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don't wanna see each other because everybody's worried about the [Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir]. Harry's book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells."