Prince William "Sad" His Kids Can't Meet Princess Diana: "They Will Never Know Her"

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is coming up in August, and though Prince William is more comfortable talking about her than he once was, he still wishes his family could have met her. In a heartfelt interview with British GQ, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about the sadness of missing his late mother and his approach to raising a family.

In the intimate interview, the 34-year-old royal explained it has taken him almost 20 years to be able to publicly address his mother's passing, but it's still a difficult task.

"I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw," he told British GQ. "And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her."

"I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better," Prince William explained.

He also expressed sadness that his wife, Kate Middleton, and children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will never get to meet his mother: "I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

Though his children won't get to meet their grandmother, the duke says stability is one of his top priorities as a parent.

"I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents."

William, Kate, George, and Charlotte were photographed at their Kensington Palace home in April for the issue. See a new portrait below:

The emotional interview also addresses the Heads Together campaign that Prince William, Middleton, and Prince Harry are actively involved in, and overall, it shows an extremely relatable side of the royal family.