Prince William Has Spoken Out Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview
He responded to accusations of racism that were made.
Prince William has denied Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's accusations of the royal family being racist that they made during their eye-opening interview.
While on a visit to an east London school, Prince William was asked by a reporter if the family was racist to which he replied, "We're very much not a racist family."
Meghan and Harry claimed that their son Archie would not be receiving a title and therefore security and that someone in the family had "conversations" about how dark his skin tone would be. They haven't revealed who in the family made those remarks.
The reporter also questioned William if he had spoken to his brother following the interview, which aired Monday night in the U.K. Prince William replied, "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."
The Queen and Buckingham Palace made a statement on Tuesday night addressing the bombshell Oprah interview.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement reads. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."