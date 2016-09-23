Take a Look Back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s First Trip to Canada as a Couple

Getty
Olivia Bahou
Sep 23, 2016

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are returning to Canada this week for what’s sure to be a fun-filled second visit, thanks to the addition of their two young children, 3-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Princess Charlotte.

As we prepare ourselves for the adorable photographs to come—the official visit kicks off Sept. 24—we’re taking a look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first visit to the country back in 2011 when the couple was just a few months into newlywed bliss. During their first overseas tour as a married pair, they visited seven cities and five provinces, including Prince Edward Island, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Quebec, and Ontario, with a stop in Ottowa.

“[Their Royal Highnesses] hold very happy memories from their last visit to Canada in 2011,” the Kensington Palace wrote in a tweet when announcing their upcoming trip. Whether they were playing hockey, celebrating Canada Day, or even engaging in some friendly competition in a rowing race, this gorgeous duo looked to be having a blast.

Keep scrolling to see seven more photos from the 2011 tour.

1 of 7 Getty

Disembarking from the HMCS Montréal

The newlyweds made for a perfect photo op while stepping off ship in Quebec with the Canadian flag flying high behind them. While in Quebec, they attended a Freedom of the City Ceremony, meeting scores of excited residents.

2 of 7 George Pimentel/WireImage

Attending the Calgary Stampede Parade

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got into the spirit of the parade and dressed in jeans, cowboy hats, and leather belts.

3 of 7 Phil Noble/Getty

Playing hockey

Prince William tried his hand at Canada's favorite pastime and took a shot with a hockey stick as Kate looked on while in Yellowknife.

4 of 7 Arthur Edwards/Getty

Becoming honorary members of the Canadian Rangers

Prince William helped his new bride get zipped up in an official sweatshirt of the Canadian Rangers after becoming honorary members in Blachford Lake.

5 of 7 Arthur Edwards/Getty

Visiting the National War Memorial

The duke and duchess smiled and waved at onlookers as they visited the National War Memorial in Ottawa on the first day of their Canadian tour.

6 of 7 Getty

Charming at Canada Day Celebrations

Middleton looked impeccably dressed at a Canada Day celebration in Ottawa in a white sheath dress and red maple leaf hat.

7 of 7 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Laughing at Prince Edward Island

After rowing in a dragon boat race, the couple visited the beach and tried culinary stations at a tasting event in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

