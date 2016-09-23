Take a Look Back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s First Trip to Canada as a Couple

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are returning to Canada this week for what’s sure to be a fun-filled second visit, thanks to the addition of their two young children, 3-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Princess Charlotte.

As we prepare ourselves for the adorable photographs to come—the official visit kicks off Sept. 24—we’re taking a look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first visit to the country back in 2011 when the couple was just a few months into newlywed bliss. During their first overseas tour as a married pair, they visited seven cities and five provinces, including Prince Edward Island, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Quebec, and Ontario, with a stop in Ottowa.

“[Their Royal Highnesses] hold very happy memories from their last visit to Canada in 2011,” the Kensington Palace wrote in a tweet when announcing their upcoming trip. Whether they were playing hockey, celebrating Canada Day, or even engaging in some friendly competition in a rowing race, this gorgeous duo looked to be having a blast.

