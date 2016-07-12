Prince William and Kate Middleton to Set Sail for America's Cup

It's no secret Kate Middleton and Prince William have a love for sailing, so they must be thrilled at the adventure coming up for them later this month.

The royal couple will reportedly head to the south coast of England for a sailing-packed extravaganza as they take in a leg of the America's Cup World Series contest July 24, according to People. While there, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will first visit the base of Ben Ainslie Racing and meet up with the team responsible for new sailing technology and designs for the British BAR team. After that, they will cheer on the BAR squad, along with teams from the U.S., France, New Zealand, Japan, and Sweden hoping to take home the trophy, known as the "Auld Mug."

Following the prestigious match-up, the duo will visit the competing teams in the Race Village, alongside children involved with the 1851 Trust, which helps motivate young people to get involved with sailing and the marine industry.

Although Prince William (who happens to be Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service) confidently walked along the deck of a submarine in Scotland and chatted with its crew last week, Middleton appears to be the star sailor when it comes to the two of them. For starters, she famously beat William in sailing races in New Zealand while they toured the country in 2014.

We'll have to wait and see if they take the high seas and compete again when they take in the America's Cup competition. Fingers crossed.