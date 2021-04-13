The Royal Photographer Shared His Favorite Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
They're all smiles in this one.
Royal photographer Chris Jackson has taken some of the most memorable photos of the royal family, ever, and in the wake of Prince Philip's death on April 9, he's been sharing some very special selections with his followers. His latest pick may be the most special, however, since Jackson calls it "hands-down" his favorite picture of Queen Elizabeth alongside Prince Philip and Prince Charles. The photograph has special significance, he explains, because the trio is at one of Elizabeth's favorite events and they're all genuinely having a great time.
"Hands-down still my favourite picture of HM The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales at an event they clearly enjoy and were so relaxed at, The Braemar Highland Gathering," he wrote on Twitter alongside the photo. "This spectacular and friendly event takes place just down the road from The Queen's summer residence of Balmoral."
The photo is from the 2006 event, which Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles all attended. The Braemar Highland Gathering includes Highland games and is held every year on the first Saturday in September. Queen Victoria attended back in 1848 and the royals have been a regular fixture ever since. Town & Country adds that the queen is patron of the games and serves as its "Chieftan."
Charles — who is known as The Duke of Rothesay when he's in Scotland — Princess Anne, and Prince William are regular attendees.
Buckingham Palace announced Philip's death via a statement.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The initial message was followed by statements from both Prince Harry and Prince William.