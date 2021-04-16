How to Watch Prince Philip's Funeral
It'll air worldwide on Saturday morning.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, will be laid to rest tomorrow after his death on April 9 at the age of 99. Since his passing, Philip's coffin has been "covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard and dressed with a wreath of flowers" and "is resting in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, where it will remain until the day of the funeral." The funeral will be broadcast worldwide on Saturday morning and bring together much of the royal family, including Prince Harry, who flew to the U.K. from his home in California.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the funeral will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET. It will include a three-minute moment of silence followed by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. CBS and CBS News will air the ceremony in the U.S. CNN International and BBC International will also broadcast the proceedings. Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host, will also present a pre-show special report at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS News.
On Saturday morning, Philip's coffin will be moved via a Bearer Party founded by The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, and "positioned in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle there will be representative detachments drawn from His Royal Highness's military special relationships." From there, the coffin will travel in "a purpose-built Land Rover — which The Duke was involved in the design of — flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St George's Chapel, for the service." Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry will walk behind the coffin.
"We understand that just as they walked behind Diana's coffin at her funeral, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will walk behind Prince Philip's coffin in what is going to be a very moving final farewell to the duke," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.
After the service, Philip will be interred in the royal vault in St George's Chapel.
In keeping with Philip's wishes, 30 people will attend the funeral, including Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.
"So, it's a small guest list which will comprised mostly of immediate family, some extended family and a few of Prince Philip's closest aids, but had we not been in a pandemic, it would have been a bigger funeral than what we were expecting on Saturday with probably around 800 guests," Nicholl added. "So, aids will be working on reducing that guest list, crunching it down to 30, and of course it will be the queen who has overall sign off on who's going to be at St. George's Chapel on Saturday."
It's a decidedly more low-key ceremony than the one that the royal family held for Princess Diana — and that was part of Philip's wishes.
"This will really give a chance for the royals to remember his life in a very peaceful and quiet way. It also avoids the worries that the government have over people congregating during the time of the pandemic," royal expert Omid Scobie told ET. "For Prince Philip, this is exactly what he wanted. It's a send-off that he had asked for."