Prince Philip Is the James Bond We Never Knew We Needed

The name is Philip, Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has seen a lot in his years spent serving by the Queen’s side. That being said, he’s also done a lot—reining as prince just scratches the surface of his achievements and activities throughout the years.

Sixty years ago, Prince Philip founded The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award—a youth initiative that has since spread to nations across the world. In honor of this impressive milestone, a documentary called When Philip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award will air in the U.K. on Monday night.

Among the many character witnesses and facts presented by the doc, an anecdote from Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley truly takes the cake. In the film, Lumley shares her insights on the legendary royal, likening him to another iconic figure, James Bond.

“I think he’s just an extraordinary character—he rides, sails, drives horses, fishes, swims,” the 70-year-old Brit said, “He really could have been Bond and he was a naval commander as well like Commander Bond.”

Step aside, Idris Elba, it looks like the rightful Bond has been right in front of us the whole time.

Scroll through the photos below to see the Duke's best 007 outakes throughout his long life.