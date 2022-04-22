Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared New Photos of Prince Louis for His Birthday
In honor of his fourth birthday tomorrow, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared brand-new photos of their son, Prince Louis, playing on the beach — royals really are like us, sometimes. In keeping with the Cambridge M.O., the new snapshots were taken by Kate (who has been sharing her photography skills since she married into the royal family). People reports that the beach shots were taken near Norfolk, where the Cambridges have a home nearby, Anmer Hall. Back in April 2021, Kate shared a short clip of the family walking along the beaches of North Norfolk.
"4 years old tomorrow!" William and Kate captioned a post that appeared on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account. In the photos, George can be seen smiling and playing with a cricket ball. He's dressed in a grey crew-neck sweater with star details and teal shorts.
Last year, Kate and William shared a portrait of Louis that marked his entry to pre-school as well as his third birthday. And just a year before that, Kate shared photos of Louis finger-painting, which was one way the royals honored the National Health Service (NHS) at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People adds that the new photos come just as the royals and Queen Elizabeth are set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this June. That could mean an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where the family generally poses together at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Louis made an appearance at the event, which celebrates the queen's birthday, back in 2019.