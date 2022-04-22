Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared New Photos of Prince Louis for His Birthday

In honor of his fourth birthday tomorrow, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared brand-new photos of their son, Prince Louis, playing on the beach — royals really are like us, sometimes. In keeping with the Cambridge M.O., the new snapshots were taken by Kate (who has been sharing her photography skills since she married into the royal family). People reports that the beach shots were taken near Norfolk, where the Cambridges have a home nearby, Anmer Hall. Back in April 2021, Kate shared a short clip of the family walking along the beaches of North Norfolk.