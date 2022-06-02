Prince Louis's Meme-Worthy Reactions at Trooping the Colour Charmed Queen Elizabeth

At just 4 years old, Prince Louis is quickly becoming the most relatable royal. After hilariously getting shut down by his sassy big sister, Princess Charlotte, for eagerly waving during his first carriage procession at Trooping the Color (Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday parade), the young prince delivered even more meme-worthy reactions during an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony — and even the queen couldn't hold back her amusement.

On Thursday, Prince Louis joined his older siblings, Charlotte and Prince George, for the royal occasion under the watchful eye of their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. While Louis originally made his balcony debut in 2019 at just a year old, this appearance was much more memorable for the young royal as he made himself comfortable on the famous perch.

Prince Louis Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty Images

Throughout the appearance, Louis was spotted alternating between covering his ears with his hands during a noisy flyover, making faces at the crowd, and chatting with her royal highness — who looked down on the prince with a sweet smile. Kate made sure her son remained on his best behavior by repeatedly telling Louis to take his hands out of his mouth before praising him by saying, "Good boy."

Prince Louis Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty Images