Rob Lowe Claimed Prince Harry Now Wears His Hair in a Ponytail
The actor insisted he'd seen the royal in his neighborhood.
Rob Lowe may have some game-changing information to share about his neighbor, Prince Harry.
The actor, who currently lives in the Sussexes' Santa Barbara neighborhood of Montecito, told Late Late Show host James Corden that he'd spotted the duke "at the stoplight 10 minutes ago."
"He lives about a mile from me," Lowe shared. "He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."
But ah, there's more … Lowe claimed to have the "scoop" regarding the royal and his current hairstyle.
"It was very, very quick, don't totally quote me on it," Lowe hedged, "but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail." A PONYTAIL. "It looked to me, as a casual observer, that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."
Naturally, this shocking declaration was met with pushback from Corden, who told Lowe he was "certain that isn't true," insisting that Lowe had spotted a ponytailed imposter.
"Oh no, it was him," the actor replied, joking that he'd "followed him to the house to see if the car went in."
OK, we're going to go ahead and say that Prince Harry is not, in all likelihood, sweeping his red hair into a ponytail as he explores California's central coast. He may no longer be a senior member of the royal family, but we'd like to think he's at least a few more years of California-living away from experimenting with tie-dye and becoming a Deadhead. Sorry, Rob — we'll believe it when we see it.