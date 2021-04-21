Prince Harry Has Returned Home to L.A.
The Duke was spotted returning to his and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home yesterday.
Prince Harry has returned home to California. The Duke of Sussex returned to Meghan Markle yesterday on an American Airlines flight from London, missing the Queen's birthday, which he was believed to be staying in the U.K. for.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Harry was seen being chauffeured out of a private terminal at LAX and arriving at their Montecito house around 4 p.m. PST.
Just Monday, it was reported that Harry might have been extending his stay in the U.K. following a two-hour-long private talk with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.
"It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but it's unfathomable to think Megxit and Oprah did not come up," a source told The Sun. "Harry and William appeared cordial as the cameras rolled and that seemed to pave the way for Charles to join them when everyone had left."
Though it wasn't confirmed, according to The Sunday Times, royal commentators believed that Harry might have been staying for the Queen's birthday today. "It is thought Harry is keen to spend some time with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, William and his wider family in the coming days, and may remain in the UK for the monarch's 95th birthday on Wednesday, which will be marked privately, before returning to California," the publication reported.
Meghan Markle did not travel to U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral as she was advised not to by her doctors due to her pregnancy. However, royal sources also noted that Harry would be flying home to his wife and their son Archie as soon as possible.