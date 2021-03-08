Prince Harry Said the Queen Is Getting "Really Bad" Advice
He opened about being uninvited for a visit following the announcement of their decision to move to the United States.
In an exclusive clip of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview airing on CBS This Morning, Harry revealed the contentious time following the announcement of his royal exit.
According to the duke, he was invited to spend time with Queen Elizabeth after the news broke in January. When he got off the plane, however, his private secretary got a message from the Queen's private secretary saying they could no longer come over.
Harry said he then called his grandmother to ask what was happened. "I rang her and she said 'I had something in diary that I didn't know that I had,'" he explained. Then she said she was busy for the rest of the week.
Oprah interrupted him to ask, "Doesn't the queen get to do what the queen wants to do?" Then Harry took a breath and said no. "When you're head of the firm people around you give you advice," he said. "Some of that advice is really bad."
Throughout the interview, the couple wanted to make clear that their decision to leave the U.K. was not a blindside and in fact, the whole family knew months before. "I never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "When we were in Canada I had several conversations with my grandmother."